New Year’s Eve is ON as Sajid Javid rules out new Covid restrictions



Following a meeting today, Monday, December 27, between Boris Johnson and the government’s chief advisers, Professor Chris Whitty, and Sir Patrick Vallance, today, New Year’s Eve celebrations in England have been given the green light.

There had been fears of extra Covid restrictions being brought in, along the lines of those introduced recently by the other home countries. It would seem that the Prime Minister avoided any move to further increase measures, even while cases of the coronavirus Omocron strain surge across the country.

Mr Johnson prefers the public to limit their socialising, but with New Year’s Eve such a huge party occasion, it really remains to be seen exactly how effective his decision will be.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed the decision as he made the announcement, “There will be no further measures before the New Year”. He urged party-goers to ‘remain cautious’, and declined to mention if new measures could be implemented once 2022 arrived.

According to the latest official figures from NHS England, hospital admissions went up by 74 per cent on Christmas Day – as another 1,281 Covid patients were admitted – compared to the previous week. Hospitalisations have reportedly reached their highest levels since last February.

Even though the figures reveal skyrocketing infection rates, London’s numbers are apparently still below the level needed for Downing Street to trigger new restrictions. In fact, today’s data for London shows only a 7 per cent increase in cases in the last week, standing at 98,515, which tends to offer the idea that rates are flattening out.

The number of recorded deaths have increased to 143, up from 44 last Monday 20, but this is the result of a recording lag. No fatalities were recorded on Christmas Day, and there were only three on Boxing Day, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

