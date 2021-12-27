Multiple towns in Malaga agree not to hold festive events

Multiple towns in Malaga agree not to hold big festive events.

Around a dozen municipalities in the north of the Malaga province have decided not to organise any “large-scale events” during the festive season. The towns are “assessing the possible alternatives and taking into account above all other reasons the well-being and health of all the residents of our municipalities”.

The cancellation of events aims to protect people from overcrowding where safe distances cannot be guaranteed. The number of positive cases of the new omicron coronavirus strain is growing rapidly in Spain.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



So far the towns that have agreed not to hold large-scale festive events are Archidona, Fuente de Piedra, Villanueva de la Concepción, Villanueva de Algaidas, Villanueva de Tapia, Villanueva del Rosario, Villanueva del Trabuco, Humilladero, Alameda, Cuevas Bajas, Mollina and Casabermeja.

The towns have issued a statement and have asked for local residents to be “understanding” regarding events not being held. The decision was taken “bearing in mind that at the moment there is a very significant upward trend in the increase in the cumulative incidence of virus infections, causing great uncertainty about the evolution of the disease”.

In Archidona, the artificial snowfall that had been planned to stimulate shopping and bring people into the town has been cancelled. According to the event promoter Ana Moya, the event has been postponed because it “cannot in any way encourage contagion among people.” The town hall has decided that the Three Wise Men parade in the town will be swapped for a static version.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.