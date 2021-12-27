Mechanic arrested for breaking client’s nose at repair shop in Salamanca

A mechanic has been arrested in Salamanca for breaking a client’s nose during an argument at his repair shop.

The National Police have arrested a young man, the son of the owner of a vehicle repair shop in Salamanca, for breaking a client’s nose and causing damage to his jaw by punching him and kicking him various times.

According to police sources, the owner of a car that had been at the repair shop for some time had turned up on the premises several times to ask for an explanation for the delays to the repair, and they had given him “various excuses”. This finally led to an argument.

After these arguments on December 9, the owner of the car arrived home and told his son what had happened. His son decided to go back to the repair shop to “ask for an explanation” about the situation.

The son of the vehicle owner was then met by the owner’s son, who, as he later reported to the police, addressed him “rudely”.

At one point during the argument that ensued, the young mechanic working at the repair shop punched him in the face and kicked him various times. The victim then had to be given medical attention at a health centre, where they confirmed a broken nose and damage to the jaw.

The police were able to identify the person who caused the injuries and he was arrested on December 23.

