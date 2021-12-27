Kick COVID-19 into touch. Women’s rugby stars are encouraging people to get their booster jabs.

The omicron coronavirus variant is sweeping the UK. Rugby stars Sarah Hunter, Harriet Millar-Mills and Amber Reed have encouraged people to get their booster jabs in a new film.

So far more than 61 per cent of adults in the UK have had their third jab.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sarah Hunter, England Women’s Rugby Captain and Loughborough Lightning Number 8 commented: “My motivation to get the first 2 vaccines and the booster is so I can continue to go to work to play the sport I love, and to do so in front of the amazing fans.

“I urge all those that haven’t yet had theirs to do so now, so we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from COVID-19 and look forward to a brilliant year of sport ahead throughout 2022.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid thanked the rugby stars. He commented: “Thank you to the Rugby Football Union and especially Sarah, Harriet and Amber for supporting the booster programme to tackle Omicron to the ground.

“Kick COVID-19 into touch and Get Boosted Now. Against the Omicron variant, 2 doses are not enough, but a third jab will bring you over the try line to boost your protection.

“The NHS continues to work tirelessly to deliver jabs and it’s so important for people to play their part by rolling up their sleeves in this national mission.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.