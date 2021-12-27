Holidaymakers hit by 12 hour delay at UK Airport. The holidaymakers had been hoping to simply head from Manchester airport to Turin on Boxing Day.

The passengers had been set leave from Manchester on Boxing Day at just after 8am. A series of issues including a leaky toilet, having to change planes and a lack of ground staff meant the festive holidaymakers had to wait nearly 12 hours before finally taking off.

According to Manchester Evening News, one passenger commented: “With kids on board, no food and the heightened risk of COVID, though everyone should have had a PCR within 48 hours or lateral flow test with 24 hours, tensions are rising, people are distressed and patience is wearing thin,”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“To say the conditions are a disgrace is an understatement.

“To the staff onboard the plane’s credit, they are keeping calm, answering questions and working hard making phone calls to sort out the mountain of issues this has caused.”

The travellers finally made it to Italy and were able to begin their holidays.

A spokesperson for TUI commented: “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience to our customers on flight TOM2726 from Manchester to Turin which was delayed due to a technical issue.

“We can confirm an alternative aircraft has now departed from Manchester and customers are on their way to Turin.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority and we would like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding at this time.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.