Dénia returns to industrial toys

Visitors and residents of Dénia were treated to a blast from the past when the Museu dels Joguets held a special exhibition on toys from the industrial era. Those that attended the three day show before Christmas were able to see toys that emulated the sounds of factories, the noise of the engines, the hum of the belts and hubbub of the people, the ships and the ports. On hand was an expert urban guide capable of explaining the workings of the items on display and who was able to transport people back in time with their knowledge of working life back then.

Dénia was back in the industrial era a small village whose wealth came from agriculture, the preparation of raisins and fruits for export around the world.

