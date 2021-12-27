Boxing Day sales really begin! Shoppers began queueing at around 3am as traditional Boxing Day sales were delayed by a day.

Retailers including Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Next decided to remain closed on Sunday, December 26. This meant that the traditional Boxing Day sales were delayed and footfall fell dramatically on Boxing Day. Traditionally Next opens its doors at 6am on Boxing Day and shoppers queue for hours before this.

As the delayed sales opened people were seen queueing from 3am to get into some stores. In Peterborough, the queue for Next was around 500 metres long and similar was seen in Liverpool.

In Cardiff, Next staff handed out surgical face masks to ensure everyone was safe as they waited in line for the doors to open.

Around 600 businesses in London are represented by the West End Company. They saw footfall drop dramatically on Boxing Day this year compared to what was seen in 2019.

Chief Executive Jace Tyrrell commented: “As expected, footfall for Boxing Day remained down on pre-pandemic levels as London continues to feel the effects of the Omicron variant, with swathes of people choosing to remain home to browse the sales online rather than risk travelling into city centres.

“This, combined with the limitations of Sunday Trading regulations saw a muted start to the post-Christmas sales period.

“We hope that the Prime Minister will provide further clarity on possible restrictions this week to ensure that businesses are given enough time to prepare for any further changes.”

