Billy Connolly makes heartbreaking confession about his children

Sir Billy Connolly makes a heartbreaking confession about his children during his Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure documentary.

During the ITV documentary which aired on Boxing Day, Comedian Sir Billy Connolly confessed that he has to alter his behaviour so that his children “don’t feel sorry for him”.

Sir Billy commented: “I have to behave in a certain way so my children don’t think I’m a dead loss and so they don’t feel sorry for me.”

Billy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013. Despite the toll that the disease is taking on him he is still optimistic.

Sir Billy revealed: “Parkinson’s Disease has taken a lot from me. I can’t play the banjo anymore. It’s just a noise. I can’t yodel anymore. I can’t smoke cigars. It’s taken more and more of what I like – it’s kind of painful.

“But you have to have a Glasgow attitude and say, ‘Oh, you think you’ve got me beat, try this for size.’ I just deal with it. If I fall, I fall.

“I think about death a lot, not in an excessive amount, but every day. I’ve seen people die and it’s ok. It’s not painful. You just go away and it’s gone. You exhale. It’s nothing to be frightened of.”

He went on to add: “It’s better to be bright and optimistic and have a laugh. You pass this way but once.

“I sound like an end-of-the-pier preacher, but be thoughtful and kind and it’ll come back to you. There’s only love. That’s all there is.”

Fans praised Sir Billy’s attitude and one person commented: “Just watched Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure. What an absolute legend. He will always have a special place in my heart. Gutted I’ll never get to see him live. He may be slowing down, but he’s still got that devilish twinkle. He’s my all time great.”

