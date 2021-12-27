Almost 90% of Spanish companies to raise salaries this year

Almost 90% of Spanish companies will raise salaries this year, according to KPMG.

Around 88.37% of Spanish companies are set to raise the salaries of their employees during 2022, according to a survey carried out by the consulting firm KPMG to 44 companies from different sectors.

According to this report, almost 48% of the Spanish companies surveyed believe that they will be doing better in six months. A similar figure, more than 45%, consider that they will find themselves in a similar situation to their current one. And only 6.8% of the companies surveyed believe that they will be doing worse after half a year.

When it comes to determining exactly how much to raise salaries, 71% of the companies considered inflation; 21% considered the scarcity of certain professional profiles; and only 5% increased salaries due to the increased cost of electricity or the increased interprofessional minimum wage.

“The average increase was between 2 – 2.34%, which is an increase of 60% – 66% more than last year,” stated Mónica San Nicolás, from KPMG.

According to KPMG, among the sectors that have experienced the greatest increases in salary in 2021 are clinical researchers and laboratory technicians, who have seen their salaries increase by 10 – 20%.

“Medical consultants and IT profiles related to automation, digitalisation and cybersecurity have had increases in salary of around 10%”, stated San Nicolás. She also added that “in the energy sector, for example, due to the strong demand for talent at the moment, the salary increases are double those of the market in general, reaching 4%” in some companies.

