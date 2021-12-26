Tesco shoppers furious over ‘disgraceful’ Boxing Day decision

Tesco shoppers were left furious over a ‘disgraceful’ Boxing Day decision.

Many customers have hit back at Tesco and labelled the supermarket as disgraceful after it decided to open stores on Boxing Day in many locations. Shoppers were furious that the supermarket was making people work on Boxing Day unlike M&S, ASDA, Aldi and Home bargains. The other retailers were giving their staff a well-earned break.

Disgruntled Tesco shoppers took to social media to comment on the decision. One person tweeted: “So instead of my partner being able to see his kids on boxing day hes working at a Tesco warehouse who don’t even stock food or essential items, so how is this needed?”

Another shopper expressed their disappointment in the supermarket and said: “I am so disappointed in Tesco.

“They are opening Boxing Day instead of giving their staff a much needed break to really enjoy Christmas with their families.

“Typical greedy Tesco!!”

One Twitter user called the supermarket disgraceful and said: “@Tesco shame on you for not giving your staff boxing day off like all the other supermarkets. Disgraceful.”

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News a Tesco spokesperson commented: “Many of our customers rely on visiting their local stores on Boxing Day so our stores will be open and our colleagues will be working on a voluntary basis.”

