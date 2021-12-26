Primark recalls item from all Spanish stores over safety concerns

Primark has recalled an item from all its Spanish stores over safety concerns and has asked all customers to return it.

Primark, which sells clothing, accessories and homeware, has issued a statement this week to inform customers about the withdrawal of a product from its stores, due to potential danger for young children.

The item is a small wooden xylophone, recommended for children over 10 months. According to the report issued by the company, the instrument “does not meet the usual high safety standards”, as “there is a risk that some of the smallest parts may become separated” from the item.

If this happened and a child were to swallow it accidentally, it would be a choking hazard. The company has asked all customers who bought the product to go to their nearest Primark store to return it and get a full refund.

Customers do not need to present a receipt, and the money will be returned simply when the product is handed over, which has been on sale in Spain since March 24.

Lastly, the company wanted to highlight that “our priority is always the safety of our customers”, which is why the full price of the toy will be returned.

