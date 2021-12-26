Malaga man jailed for attempting to shoot another over a €50 debt

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison by the Malaga Court. His imprisonment comes as the result of his trying to kill an acquaintance over a debt of €50. The jailed man shot twice at the other man in the street.

The incident occurred at around 7:40pm, on December 23, 2020, on Calle Leandro Martinez Marin, in Malaga capital, in the area of ​​the Camino de San Rafael. According to the court report obtained by EFE, when the defendant, a native of Ghana, spotted his acquaintance in the street, he reportedly cocked a revolver and shot at him.

Apparently, the defendant had been given a ride to the Velez-Malaga town of Chilches some days previously, by his acquaintance, to collect some items. In exchange for the lift, the defendant had promised to pay him €50, but he never gave the money to the injured party, even after he had requested it.

It was proved by the court that the defendant fired his weapon twice, firstly from the front, and then, when the other man fled, fired it at him again. On both occasions he missed his target.

National Police officers insisted that the defendant “did not limit himself to shooting”. The officers had responded after hearing the shots, and subsequently disarmed the shooter. They claim that once he was subdued, he reiterated his claim to end the life of his neighbour, and issued threats against him.

Court documents reported that the weapon used was a modified revolver, with the serial number removed. Several cartridges suitable for use with it were discovered during a search of the defendant’s home.

A sentence of six years was handed down by the court, for the charge of attempted murder. Another 18 months was added on top for the possession of a prohibited weapon, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

