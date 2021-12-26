Christmas Day tragedy leaves two dead in Spain’s Madrid.

On Saturday, December 25, a middle-aged man and a woman tragically died in a traffic accident that took place on the A-3 in Madrid’s Fuentidueña de Tajo. According to the emergency services, another person who had been travelling in the car was left seriously injured in the accident.

The accident happened as the car was leaving Madrid shortly before 8pm at the kilometre 60 mark.

Initial investigations have revealed that one of the cars involved in the fatal accident had been previously involved in another accident and had been left lying across the road. The car was then hit by another car. Reportedly the vehicles ended up in a ditch.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are investigating the incident. When the crash took place the area was said to be foggy and the road was also wet with rain.

An ambulance rushed to the scene of the incident along with the Madrid Regional Fire Brigade. When the emergency services arrived they discovered that a deceased person was lying outside of the vehicle they had been travelling in.

Firefighters managed to free the other deceased person from inside the car. Medics from Summa 112 treated an injured person who was then rushed to the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in a very serious condition.

The person travelling in the vehicle which hit the car lying in the middle of the road was not harmed in the accident.

