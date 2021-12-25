Valparaiso Foundation grants bring talented young artists in Mojacar

Linda Hall
FINE ARTS: Six young artists brought to Mojacar by the Valparaiso Foundation and the town hall Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

ALMERIA town hall and the Valparaiso Foundation are again collaborating on promoting and assisting young artists.

This involves grants that over the years have brought artists from all over the world to Mojacar, an initiative temporarily halted by the pandemic which has resumed with the arrival of six promising young artists.

Javier Morales, a filmmaker and photographer, visual artist Barbara Arcos, visual artist and researcher Maria Rosa Aranega and photographer Carlos Aguilera are all from Spain.  The group is completed by the Haitian poet Luis Bertony and the New York painter, Caritas Young.

The Valparaiso Foundation is a private, non-profitmaking institution that was founded in March 1990 by Paul and Beatrice Beckett and provides financial assistance to cultural activities linked to teaching, and research into fine arts, literature and music.

These are primarily carried out at the Artists’ Residence in Mojacar although the Foundation’s registered office is located in Madrid.


