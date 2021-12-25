Three-year-old girl dies in Yardley car crash just days before Christmas.

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl tragically dies in hospital following a car crash in Yardley just days before Christmas.

The young girl was taken to hospital after the car she was in hit a fence and rolled over in Church Road in Yardley, Birmingham on Wednesday, December 22. She was said to be in critical condition before sadly losing her young life on December 23.

The driver sustained a head injury in the crash, which happened just before 10.30 pm. She was treated in hospital and later released.

The 22-year-old woman was then arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Julie Lyman, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said at the time: “This is a tragic incident and we are supporting the family of the little girl who has been badly injured.

“If anyone saw what happened or has dashcam footage, and has not spoken to us, I would ask them to get in touch.

“We would also ask people not to speculate about what happened at this stage until we have completed a full investigation.”

