Strictly fans fuming after result of Xmas special leaked online

Strictly fans fuming after the result of Xmas special is leaked online



Strictly Come Dancing fans who were waiting excitedly for this evening’s Christmas Day special on BBC One have had their moment ruined after the results were leaked online. The show had been recorded in advance, giving the participants the chance to spend Xmas with their families and loved ones.

Only hours before the show is due to be broadcast, somebody posted the results on Twitter, sending fans into meltdown. For obvious reasons, not to spoil your viewing, we will not mention the name of the celebrity who won the famous Glitterball Trophy.

A whole host of top celebs signed up for this year’s festive special. The line-up included, Moira Stewart, the legendary Scottish newsreader; Adrain Chiles from the One Show; French TV chef and personality, Fred Sirieix; Mel Geidroyc; singer, Anne-Marie; and Jay Blades from the Repair Shop.

Adrian Chiles reportedly told show bosses that he would not be having the customary spray tan that contestants usually get. “I’ve been asked twice if I want a fake tan, and twice I’ve refused”, he commented. “My outfit isn’t really glittery and it’s very comfortable, I might take it home with me”.

Adding, “I got these new dancing shoes, and they’re almost completely knackered already, in only 10 days!”.

Chiles revealed that his family tried their best to talk him out of taking part, fearing that he would an awful dancer. “They were absolutely, to a man and woman, horrified! Even though my mum’s a massive fan of the show she said, ‘Oh God!’. After one day of training, I was like a drowning man clinging on to a bit of driftwood”.

Partnering the TV presenter was Polish professional dancer Jowita Przystal, who spoke about Chiles’ serious facial expressions, “I think I would buy him a face mask with a smile on it, as it might encourage him to smile more”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

