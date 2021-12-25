Perfect cocktails for the festive period. Christmas would not be complete without some yummy food and drinks to get the party going.

But when it comes to the drinks, how do you create a Christmas beverage that is both delicious and festive?

Here, the Euro Weekly News has put together some of the best Christmas cocktails to treat your guests.

Bucks Fizz with a twist

If you like a bucks fizz but want to try something new this year, why not try making your bucks fizz with the addition of Campari Negroni and blood orange juice this year for a beautifully pink cocktail?

Pomegranate gin fizz

Or for a sparkling and sophisticated cocktail this Christmas, why not make a pomegranate gin fizz?

Made by mixing gin and pomegranate juice, the cocktail is topped up with Champagne before being served with pomegranate seeds.

To make your Christmas a little less expensive, you can also use prosecco or cava instead of Champagne.

Serve both cocktails chilled to guests as soon as they arrive to get everyone into the Christmas vibe this year.

