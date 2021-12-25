Christmas Day electricity in Spain is FOURTEEN times higher than last year

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) for December 25, Christmas Day, will be an average of €226.42/MWh. Although this marks a drop of 27 per cent on the Christmas Eve price, it is still the most expensive Christmas day in Spanish history.

Some relief is the fact that for the first time in the last ten days, the cost of energy has fallen below the barrier of €300/MWh.

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price today will be recorded between 9pm and 10pm, when it will be €315.12/MWh. The minimum will be €125, 31/MWh between 5am and 6am.

As a result of the cost, this Christmas Day will be a staggering 14 times higher than last year, when the price was €16.04/MWh.

Electricity in December, so far, stands at an average cost of €260.10 euros/MWh, which is €60 higher than the €200.06 of October, which at the time was the most expensive month ever recorded.

If this trend is maintained, then 2021 will close with an average price above €113/MWh, more than triple last year, which was the cheapest in the past 17 years.

High prices of gas in the international markets, and that of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights are being blamed for the spiralling prices of electricity.

There is a similar situation in other European countries. In the United Kingdom, today’s megawatt-hour will cost €195.15 pounds (€231), while in Germany it will be €198.29, France at €218.11; Italy at €219.02, while Portugal has the same price as Spain, by sharing the market, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

