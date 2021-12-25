1,000 free for Christmas meals for Marbella residents

MARBELLA Council announced that more than 1,000 free Christmas meals were set to be served to the vulnerable in Marbella after charities worked together to prepare food to hand out on Christmas Eve.

The Mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz said that groups, charities and residents that have have worked together on ‘No family without a Christmas Eve dinner.’

The menus are made up of seafood soup, cabbage salad, roast chicken, baked potatoes with aromatic herbs and Christmas sweets.

The mayor visited the municipal offices located in the Plaza de Toros, the commissary of the Association of Brotherhoods, where the distribution of the meals prepared by Fuerte Nagüeles is carried out, Triana, La Esquinita, David´s and Red Cloud in Nueva Andalucia, and Meson del Pueblo in Las Chapas.

She said: “The objective is that no family is left without dinner tonight, prepared with love and enthusiasm by all the volunteers, including Civil Protection.”

The initiative saw the Association of Confraternities of Marbella and Nueva Andalucia together with other districts come together to raise funds from members and residents of €10 per meal.

The proceeds were delivered to the restaurants who were making the meals, while El Corte Ingles was in charge of the desserts and the meals were later distributed among the vulnerable residents in Marbella.

