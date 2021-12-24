Two young footballers die following heart attacks.

TWO young footballers die following heart attacks – Oman international Mukhaled Al-Raqadi dies aged 29 and Marin Cacic dies aged 23.

Mukhaled Al-Raqadi

Mukhaled Al-Raqadi passed away after collapsing during the warm-up before Muscat FC’s match against Suwaiq in the Omantel League.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to reports, the 29-year-old sadly died in hospital after being rushed there by ambulance on Wednesday, December 22.

The Muscat defender reportedly suffered a heart attack, according to local reports.

Muscat FC, who currently sit bottom in Oman’s top-flight league, announced the sad news with a heartfelt message on Twitter.

It read: “With faithful hearts accepting of God’s will, the board of directors of Muscat sports club and all its affiliates extend their sincere condolences to the family of Al-Raqadi.

“We ask God to have mercy on him. To God we belong and to God we shall return,” as reported by The Sun.

Muscat Player Mukhaled Al-Raqadi Passes Away..#Oman Muscat FC player Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died after being taken to hospital after falling while warming up before the start of his team’s match with Al-Suwaiq FC today in the 6th round of the Omantel Football League. pic.twitter.com/TdEKk3fElU

— Ayman Mat News (@AymanMatNews) December 22, 2021

Marin Cacic

23-year-old Marin Cacic collapsed during a training session with his side NK Nehaj a few days ago. He was rushed to hospital where he was placed into a coma, as reported by The Sun.

Tragically though, his team, who play in the Croatian second tier, confirmed that the young player died. According to Bosnia and Herzegovina news-site Klix, he passed away after suffering a ‘heart attack’.

The site reported that the Gospic-born defender, who played with lower league side Isernia in Italy and with Bosnia and Herzegovina side NK Jedinstvo, ‘suddenly collapsed during training’.

NK Jedinstvo paid tribute to Cacic writing on their website: “Rest in peace, Marin, forever in our hearts.”

These tragic deaths have led many to once again bring up the subject of the Covid vaccine being linked to footballers and sports stars collapsing, although there have been no confirmed links between these two cases and the jab.

However, that hasn’t stopped one Twitter account from apparently keeping track of “the growing list of sportsmen and women that have died ‘suddenly’”.

The growing list of sports men and woman that have died ‘suddenly’

These are extra to any I have posted myself as I don’t recognise these names.

RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/s4KI58ilHZ — Anonymous UK Citizen (@AnonUKCitizen) December 23, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.