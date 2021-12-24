This year’s Christmas No1 revealed



This year’s prestigious Christmas No1 has been revealed today, Friday, December 24, on BBC Radio 1’s Offical Chart Show. For a record-breaking fourth consecutive year, LadBaby, has once again clinched that coveted spot at the top of the British pop charts.

LadBaby is 34-year-old YouTube star, Mark Hoyle, along with his wife Roxanne, and their two children. They were in a tight battle for the top spot with Ed Sheeran & Elton John, Adele, and The Kunts.

Their speciality is novelty songs. This year’s chart-topper is called ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’, which you can watch the official video for below. Last year’s No1, ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’, was a take on Journey‘s 1980s rock ballad, ‘Don’t Stop Believin”.

Ed Sheeran and Elton John had released ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’, hoping to reach the top spot, but they can at least claim to be a part of this year’s No1, as they featured on backing vocals, and appeared in the video, for what is actually a take on their own song.

Apparently, Sheeran had contacted LadBaby and suggested they do a Christmas collaboration, according to Official Charts. Quite a smart move by the artist, giving him two shots at having a Christmas No1.

George Ezra had done a rework of Charles Brown’s 1960s hit, ‘Come On Home For Christmas’, and was another one in contention for the top spot. Christmas classics from Mariah Carey, Wham, and Michael Buble also got into the Christmas chart.

Seventy years on from the first official Christmas chart, there is still a lot of prestige earned from being top of the pile on this week of the charts. ‘Here In My Heart’, by Al Martino claimed the title first, back in 1952, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

