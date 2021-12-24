Skeletonised body found in Palencia home

National Police officers in the capital of Palencia province, on Wednesday, December 22, made the gruesome discovery of an 85-year-old man in a state of skeletonisation. He was found in his home on Calle Los Pastores, and forensic experts calculated that he had probably been dead since May 2020, during the first Covid lockdown.

Sources consulted by Ical revealed that due to the old man’s lack of relationship or communication with his neighbours, nobody in the vicinity would have noticed he was no longer alive. ABC discovered that the deceased man had a family of just one surviving brother, of a similar age.

According to police sources, it was the president of the community who raised the alarm. This came after he had tried unsuccessfully on a number of occasions to wish the man happy holidays. There had apparently not been any signs of a bad odour, or any other reason for neighbours to be concerned for the old man.

The National Police has called for citizens to show concern towards any elderly neighbours who might live in their building, or nearby, and who could be suffering from loneliness, especially at Christmas time.

Anybody who might suspect anything, maybe not seeing a neighbour for some days, or observing full mailboxes, should feel free to call the 091 emergency number at any hour of the day.

