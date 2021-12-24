Photo of Madeline McCann found in raid

Officers working on a tip off conducted a raid in Co Donegal on Monday, December 20 have said that a photo of Madeline McCann found in suspected paedophile’s house. The find sparked a major alert with Gardia sharing the information with Interpol.

The officers conducting the raid were surprised to find a large picture of the missing child on the wall of the home. Full checks were undertaken to ascertain whether the individual could have been involved in the abduction of Madeline who went missing in the resort of Praia da Luz in Portugal on May 3rd, 2003.

Have sifted through all the evidence officers are however satisfied that there was no connection with their suspect and missing Maddie. A Gardia spokesperson said “there is no way that the suspect could have been in Portugal at the time of her disappearance.”

Continuing the spokesperson said “It was a full-scale operation as we were fearful the suspect would destroy any potential evidence we were trying to gather before we arrested him. However, nobody was prepared for the picture of Maddie McCann in the house. It was very unusual to say the least considering the circumstances. We had to make all the relevant checks but are satisfied that this suspect had nothing to do with that particular case.”

It is understood a genuine reason was given by another person in the house for the picture of the missing child.

A number of items including a laptop were removed from the house by the Gardia however the suspect, who has appeared in court, has yet to be named.

Sympathy has to go the parents who have been made aware that a photo of Madeline McCann found in suspected paedophile’s house did not result in any further leads on the eight year old case.

