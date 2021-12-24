One Seville pharmacy has 10,000 antigen tests for sale despite shortages all over Spain

One Seville pharmacy, in the neighbourhood of Montequinto, has 10,000 tests for sale, despite shortages all over Spain.

A pharmacy in Seville has managed to get hold of 10,000 antigen tests for the detection of COVID-19, which has meant that people from all over the province have been visiting the pharmacy to buy them since last night. The rest of the country is currently experiencing shortages.

Since the news of the tests was revealed last night, there have been long queues of dozens of people waiting to but the antigen tests at the Los Ángeles pharmacy, in the neighborhood of Montequinto. By around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 24, half of the tests had already been sold.

The manager of the pharmacy, Jaime Moreno, told the local press that the situation at the pharmacy is “crazy, like something from a film”, and that they had had to “make a lot of phone calls, many of them negative”. They also had the additional problem that the order was intercepted and held in Madrid until they managed to obtain authorisation.

Since last night, there has been constant activity at the pharmacy. Some people have been making large-scale orders, like one woman who bought 80 tests for the celebration of a wedding on January 8.

Moreno has indicated that there is no limit to the number of tests that can be sold to one person, so “if someone wants to buy 1,000 and they are available, they can take them”, for the price of 7.90 euros per test.

A spokesperson for the pharmacy, Paula de la Serna, explained that the tests had been obtained from a company in China, in a process that “kept us awake for three days, until they arrived yesterday and we put them up for sale”. Given the success of the initiative, the pharmacy is considering making another order in the next few days.

