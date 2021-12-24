Mijas man confesses to setting his own car on fire for compensation

A man in Mijas confessed to setting his own car on fire for compensation after he was caught by police as he attempted to run away.

A man in Mijas has ended up confessing to the local police that he had intentionally set his car on fire in order to get compensation from the insurance company. The man, who was under the effect of alcohol, was charged with two driving offences, dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol, and another for setting fire to personal property.

On December 15, a patrol from the Charlie Intervention Unit was patrolling the zone of Cala de Mijas when they observed a burning car parked on Mare Nostrum Avenue. The local police officers also noticed that the suspects were attempting to get away from the zone quickly, and were not concerned about the state of the vehicle. The police alerted the Mijas Fire Department so they could put out the fire, and then began to chase after the two individuals on foot. They had previously had a traffic accident after a tyre was punctured.

The driver, according to local police sources, was showing clear signs of having consumed alcohol. The police confirmed that the suspect also had a judicial suspension on his driver’s licence. It was he who, spontaneously, confessed to the police that he had set fire to the vehicle with the intention of getting compensation from the insurance company.

The driver was taken to the police station to be investigated and will face trial.

