Green fingers start early in Alicante province’s Finestrat

GROWTH SECTOR: Cabbages planted by Puig Campana pupils Photo credit: Finestrat town hall

PUPILS at Finestrat’s Puig Campana primary school began planting herbs and vegetables in September.

Children aged from two years to 12 are now bringing in lettuces and cabbages from the 200-square metre plot.

Tending the allotment helped pupils learn the values of effort and patience as they watched the produce grow, Finestrat’s Education councillor Maria Dolores Viudes said.

“They also learn that natural products don’t come directly from supermarket shelves,” she remarked.

