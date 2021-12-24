Balearics to get responsibility for their coasts

The Balearic Islands will be getting responsibility for their coasts and the protection of their environment.

Former Balearic environment minister and now a senator in Madrid, Vicenç Vidal of Mes, says that a working party will be set up during the beginning of next year to start the process of transferring responsibilities for Balearic coasts from the Costas Authority to the regional environment ministry.

He says that this process will result in transfer of competences “with all the necessary resources so that the Costas function better than at present.”

These competencies were included in the 2017 reform of the Balearic statute of autonomy but action has not been taken until now.

The agreement on the transfer of powers come after intense negotiations to secure Vidal’s backing for the 2022 state budgets. In addition to powers related to the Balearic coasts, the Balearics will also receive €one million to protect Posidonia sea grass and approximately €300,000 for various actions to promote the Catalan language.

Vidal said: “the transfer of powers is a fully-fledged sovereign victory”. It demonstrates that in the face of the climate emergency, “it is necessary to have sovereign control of one’s own territory, including the coastline.”

