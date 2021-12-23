Watch: Disabled dogs given second chance with wheelchairs made from kids bikes

An animal rescue centre in Gaza is giving disabled dogs a second chance by making wheelchairs out of children’s bikes.

An animal rescue centre in Gaza is giving disabled dogs a second chance by making wheelchairs out of children's bikes so that they can walk and run again.

Sulala Animal Rescue facility in the Gaza Strip cares for homeless dogs and cats in need of help and hopes to cut the number of stray animals by providing them with a sanctuary “so they can have a happy life away from the torture they may receive on the streets,” says animal keeper Saed al-Aer.

Saed works as an animal keeper at the rescue facility and says it is the only centre in Gaza that is doing this essential work to give dogs a second chance in life

“We will continue providing them with artificial limbs, since the possibilities here in the Gaza Strip are few, and there are no centres for artificial limbs specialised for animals,” he says.

The centre makes wheelchairs for disabled dogs that are unable to walk by using wheels from toy cars and children’s bicycles.

One of the dogs who has received life-changing care at the facility is Lucy.

“Lucy the dog was rescued around five months ago,” Saed explains.

“She was in a very bad condition on the street, and is paralysed in the hind legs due to a traffic accident.”

Lucy was fitted with a wheelchair and now has a new lease of life, running and walking around outside with the aid of her new brightly coloured mobility device.

“The idea involved tyres from a children’s bicycle, iron [rods] and straps,” Saed says about the innovative contraption that has helped Lucy to walk again.

Over 30 animals at the centre have been fitted with artificial limbs or wheelchairs and hope to eventually find the fogs loving homes.