Villajoyosa treasure will become an open-air museum

THE remains of Villajoyosa’s Roman baths, discovered in 2006, are regarded as possibly the best-preserved in the Valencian Community.

Built in the First Century BC and in use until the Fourth Century AD, a section of the plot between Calle Canalejas and Calle Alvaro Esquerdo has yet to be excavated.

The €3 million project to convert the site into an open-air museum was originally agreed by the town hall, the Vilamuseu archaeological museum and the Diputacion provincial council in 2013.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The project is expected to be carried out over several years, with the first €400,000 phase due to start in 2022, La Vila town hall announced.