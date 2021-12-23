Villajoyosa treasure will become an open-air museum

ROMAN BATHS: The Villajoyosa remains considered the region’s best-preserved Photo credit: Vilamuseu

THE remains of Villajoyosa’s Roman baths, discovered in 2006, are regarded as possibly the best-preserved in the Valencian Community.

Built in the First Century BC and in use until the Fourth Century AD, a section of the plot  between Calle Canalejas and Calle Alvaro Esquerdo has yet to be excavated.

The €3 million project to convert the site into an open-air museum was originally agreed by the town hall, the Vilamuseu archaeological museum and the Diputacion provincial council in 2013.

The project is expected to be carried out over several years, with the first €400,000 phase due to start in 2022, La Vila town hall announced.

