JAMES BOND star and Only Fools And Horses favourite Jack Hedley has died aged 92 following a short illness.

Well-known to Only Fools and Horses fans for playing Henry Marsham, Duke of Maylebury in the 1986 Christmas special A Royal Flush, Hedley also starred as Sir Timothy Havelock in the 1981 Bond movie For Your Eyes Only, which starred Sir Roger Moore as 007.

According to The Times, the actor, who was also in Lawrence Of Arabia in 1962, passed away on December 11 “after a short illness bravely borne”.

It added: “At his request, there will be no funeral. He will be much missed by his family and friends.”

Jack began appearing in films in the 1950s and racked up 99 credits in his career spanning five decades.

He starred in BBC series The World of Tim Frazer in the early 1960s and went on to feature in a number of films, including The Scarlet Blade, Witchcraft and The Secret of Blood Island.

Outside TV and film acting he also had a successful theatre career.

Fans reacted to the news by posting heartfelt tributes.

One wrote: The Only Fools and Horses Appreciation Society are saddened to hear of the death of actor Jack Hedley who starred in the episode ‘A Royal Flush’ as Henry, Duke of Maylebury.

“We pass on our thoughts and warm wishes to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Another wrote: “We are sorry to hear of the passing of actor Jack Hedley who has died at the age of 92. Jack, who had a distinguished career in film and TV, was well-known to Only Fools and Horses fans for playing Henry Marsham, Duke of Maylebury in the 1986 Christmas special A Royal Flush.”

One fan noted: “A wonderful actor, who will be very sores missed! RIP, Jack.”

