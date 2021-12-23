Murcia closes all non-essential activity at 1am

All non-essential activity will be closed in Murcia between 1am and 6am as Covid cases surge in the region.

Today, December 23, the Covid Monitoring Committee has agreed to close all non-essential activity at 1am in the Region of Murcia, so all the hospitality and nightlife establishments will not be able to remain open beyond these hours.

This is the main measure of the new restrictions agreed today and which also include the request for the COVID certificate in all nightlife venues, as it was regulated until now, as well as optionally in the hospitality industry.

In addition, the regional government has agreed to close the dance floors.

In hospitality, the tables will be limited to a maximum of 10 and 12 diners, indoors and outdoors, a measure already announced on Wednesday night by the president of the Region, Fernando Lopez Miras, after the meeting with Pedro Sanchez and his counterparts from other communities.

The Covid Committee has also agreed today that mass parties must be adapted to all these conditions mentioned, while public parades must remain seated.

According to Lopez Miras, the approach is that all the new restrictions are in force from tomorrow, Christmas Eve, and until January 14 2022, although, they will need the support of the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia.

The increase in infections has led the Region of Murcia to raise the alert level, going from 2 medium to 3 high. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid social interaction and limit social and family gatherings to no more than 10 people, as well as keeping spaces well ventilated.