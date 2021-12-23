British teacher, 31, named winner of €300 Euro Weekly News prize

A BRITISH teacher living in Spain has been named as the winner of the Euro Weekly News €300 trolley dash prize at the Overseas Supermarket.

Caroline Louise Wilson, 31, was given the €300 prize after taking part in the Euro Weekly News survey to get readers´ thoughts on the newspaper´s new website.

The Euro Weekly News is currently redesigning its website to ensure it rivals the best worldwide news sites and continues to be the most popular English news website in Spain.

The site will be bigger, better and faster, yet still provide your favourite articles, updated by the minute, along with new and exciting features, and the EWN wanted to hear its readers opinions on what the new website should look like.

Caroline, who is originally from the UK and moved to Almeria when she was eight before becoming a teacher in Madrid, told the Euro Weekly News she took part in the survey after her mum, Gillian Wilson, encouraged her to enter.

She said: “My mum reads the Euro Weekly every week and when I come home she likes to share it with me.

“My mum had entered and suggested I should have a go, so I did.”

Caroline added that she plans to use the voucher to stock up on some goodies while staying with her mum in Almeria.

She told the EWN: “We are hoping to get a few extras for Christmas and maybe something that reminds us of home.”

Caroline added: “Thank you to the Euro Weekly News and Iceland for making our Christmas a little bit merrier.”

