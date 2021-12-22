The Spanish Christmas lottery 2021 draw or ‘El Gordo’ as it is commonly known, is one of the television events of the year. The draw takes place on December 22 and is broadcast throughout the day from 9:00am.

The Spanish tradition dates back to 1812 and now has a prize fund that runs into the billions. The average ticket spend per person in around €70.

You can follow the draw live on Spanish national television right here at Euro Weekly News:

