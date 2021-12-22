“Miracle” as litter of puppies save newborn baby

Heartwarming photos show an abandoned newborn baby who was “kept alive” by a litter of stray puppies.

Heartwarming photos show an abandoned newborn baby who was “kept alive” by a litter of stray puppies who cuddled up to her to keep her warm.

The tiny newborn girl, who has now been named Akanksha, was discovered naked with her umbilical cord still attached in a field in Chattisgarh, India.

Locals were shocked when they came across the tiny baby, claiming she would have easily not survived the night in the freezing temperatures.

The survival of the baby has been called a “miracle” as residents living nearby say the stray dogs in the area can be aggressive.

Local representative Munnalal Patel was on his way to do shores one morning when he heard the baby’s cries.

“At 11 in the morning, we saw that there is a newborn baby girl who was crying and lying alongside puppies in our village,” he said.

“We panicked and informed the health department before the newborn was taken to the hospital for further checkup.”

Doctors checked the little one and, amazingly, she was unhurt.

Another local said: “It’s possibly the warmth from puppies and their mother itself who had kept this newborn alive.”

“Usually, the temperature dips at night and it’s already December. I must say, it’s her sheer luck.”

Another local to the area said: “It is a miracle only to find newborn baby surviving when stray dogs are lurking every now and then at the dead of the night.”

Akanksha has been referred to the Child Line Project, a non-government organisation in India that focuses on children in need of care and protection.

A police investigation is underway to search for Akanksha’s parents.