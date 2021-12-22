Mallorca boss surprises staff with winning lotto tickets. The boss shared a staggering 1 million euros with his astonished staff.

Moroccan businessman Othman Ktiri is the owner and CEO of OK Mobility and is based in Mallorca. He surprised his staff with tickets from the “OK Mobility lottery”, and all the tickets winners.

The businessman set out to thank his staff for their dedication and loyalty. All the tickets were winners and the prizes ranged from 300 euros to a staggering 10,000 euros. The most senior staff were given tickets worth 10,000 euros while newbies got winning tickets worth 300 euros.

The boss held a party for his staff on Friday and streamed the event to his employees in other countries. As part of the OKTeamDay lottery, everyone had received a ticket beforehand. The staff were surprised to find that every single ticket was a winner.

Ktiri took to Instagram to share a video. He commented: “I had been preparing this gift for three months with great enthusiasm, excitement and in total secrecy to celebrate a historic year for OK!”,

“Seeing the #OKteam family in front of me so happy and joyful has undoubtedly caused the happiest person to have been and continue to be me.”

