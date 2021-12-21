Rescued: The parrots were about to be cooked in a Madrid restaurant

Rescued: The parrots were reportedly about to be cooked in an Asian restaurant in Madrid.

According to a police spokesperson, on Saturday Madrid’s Municipal Police rescued two parrots that they believed were set to be cooked at an Asian restaurant in Madrid.

The officers were carrying out a routine restaurant inspection when they made a strange discovery in the food handling area of the kitchen. Next to the cooker and a pot of boiling water, they discovered a container that had live parrots inside.

The parrots are not native to Spain and had no food or water. The officers asked both the owners of the restaurant and the cooks why the parrots were in the kitchen. No one seemed to want to answer the questions.

The officers discovered that the parrots had no relevant documentation regarding their origin so the officers seized the birds as they were not native to Spain.

The birds had been stuffed into a plastic container with no food or water. The parrots were rescued and taken to the Wild Animal Recovery Centre by the Environment Unit. The officers also reported the establishment for serious health and hygiene deficiencies.

