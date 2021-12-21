National Police issue Christmas scam warning in Spain.

Christmas is nearly here and the National Police in Spain have issued a Christmas scam warning. Fraudsters are making the most of everyone trying to shop online and have deliveries made to their home.

According to the Computer Fraud Group of the National Police in Seville, the number of people reporting scams is increasing in the run-up to Christmas.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The police have warned about SMS messages pretending to be from a delivery company. The messages include a link to follow for shipping information. When people follow the link though they are asked to enter their bank details or pay a small surcharge for the delivery. People have been warned not to follow these links.

The police added: “If you have placed an order, you should always go to the page where you made the purchase to track it”.

“For communications about outstanding parcels, you should not access it via any link.”

The police also warned about digital applications asking for money related to Christmas trips. In this con, fraudsters impersonate a relative and ask for money to be transferred over.

The police stated: “It is also common, throughout the year, to receive (false) bank communications informing us that our account has been compromised and that we must act urgently to prevent it from being blocked.” The police warned people to never follow email or SMS links. They said that in scam communications “there is always a link to follow”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.