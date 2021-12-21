THE festive season is when most people treat their loved ones with some of their favourite luxury items, including clothes, beauty gifts, and jewellery. But if all that high-end gift giving gets expensive, why not consider homemade edible Christmas gifts this year?

Making your own edible Christmas gifts is not only a personal way to give, but with the right recipe you can also give someone something truly yummy too.

For someone who really loves their chocolate, why not give them some easy to make chocolate and peanut truffles?

To make, grate some milk chocolate into a bowl before mixing peanut butter, vanilla extract and icing sugar into a separate bowl. Use the peanut butter mixture to make small round truffle-sized balls before rolling them into the grated chocolate.

To give them as a gift, place the truffles into mini cupcake cases before placing in a small gift box.

Add to the personal vibe with a homemade tag on the box and other decorative accessories, including ribbons.

Serve up to loved ones this Christmas or place out for guests coming over to yours this year.

