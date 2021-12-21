Germany: Robert Koch Institute (RKI) calls for immediate “maximum contact restrictions”.

THE Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Germany calls for immediate “maximum contact restrictions” to be applied in the country to curb a surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Federal and state leaders are expected to meet later today (December 21) to decide on new measures, but although a nationwide lockdown seemed to be off the agenda, Germany’s Institute for infectious diseases said that restrictions should “start immediately” and be in place until mid-January.

According to the Institute, the Omicron variant is “very easily transmitted and often leads to infections that can be passed on, even in those who have been completely vaccinated and recovered.”

Initial analyses by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) indicates that despite the uncertainties that still exist, the variant will likely be the cause of the “majority of infection cases in Germany as early as January 2022”, and could be as high as “several tens of thousands of cases of infection per day.”

Under the current conditions, “the doubling time in Germany is around three days,” according to the RKI.

The RKI reported that 23,428 people registered a positive coronavirus test in Germany within the last 24 hours and 462 have sadly died – taking Germany’s total to 108,814.

