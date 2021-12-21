Full list of countries UK travellers are banned from including France and Germany

With Omicron rising, countries have been introducing new travel rules and bans for UK travellers.

Germany is the latest country to ban Brits, with only German residents and citizens allowed to travel there from the UK. Regardless of whether a person has been vaccinated, they must show proof of a negative Covid test and quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

France also announced a ban on Brits last week for non-essential reasons, including tourism and business, regardless of vaccination status. Those travelling for essential reasons must be fully vaccinated and have proof of a negative Covid test taken in within 24 hours before departure.

Travellers to France are also required to self-isolate for 48 hours until they receive a negative PCR result.

Stricter entry rules have been introduced from Italy and Spain, however, they currently remain open to holidaymakers. Visitors to Spain must be fully-vaccinated and travellers to Italy must quarantine if they have not been vaccinated.

At the moment, there are currently 30 countries that Brits cannot travel to and this is expected to last until January 3 at the earliest.

Full list of 30 countries closed to UK travellers

Germany

France

India

Japan

Morocco

Australia

China

New Zealand

Hong Kong

Falkland Islands

Suriname

Papua New Guinea

Pitcairn Islands

Tonga

Cook Islands

Nauru

Turkmenistan

Bhutan

Laos

Kuwait

Macao

Iran

Mongolia

Myanmar

Benin

Eritrea

Gabon

If you are planning on travelling abroad, be mindful that rules and restrictions during the pandemic can change very quickly.