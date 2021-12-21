Boris Johnson to make Covid announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make a Covid announcement.

The omicron coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and Boris Johnson is set to make an announcement today, Tuesday, December 21. Many people are worried that new restrictions will be put in place before Christmas.

An emergency cabinet meeting has been called by Boris Johnson today at 2pm.  It is expected that Johnson will deliver his Covid announcement at Downing Street sometime after this meeting.

According to Dominic Rabb, at the moment there are no “hard and fast guarantees” that further restrictions will not be put in place before Christmas. This is despite the fact that Johnson said during the weekend that a lockdown will not be implemented before Christmas.

During today’s briefing is expected that Johnson will talk about the latest omicron statistics. Reportedly a two-week circuit breaker lockdown could be on the cards for after Christmas. This would aim to control the spread of the omicron variant.

Boris previously spoke to the nation on Wednesday, December 15 alongside Professor Chris Whitty. The messages from this meeting were somewhat mixed.


Johnson has called on everyone to get their booster jabs as soon as possible to protect themselves and others from the omicron variant.

 

