Santas take a Christmas run along the promenade in Almeria’s Mojacar

LOS BANDIDOS met on Mojacar’s Paseo for a 5-kilometre Santa Run, Jog or Walk according to preference on December 18.

Thirty-six of the Los Bandidos members turned up, some for the first time, all entering into the Christmas spirit with Santa hats and outfits, for what it is hoped will become an annual event.

Finishing times ranged from 24 minutes for the fastest runner, to an hour for Santa and his merry band of helpers who had to stop to chat and have their photos taken along the way.

Congratulations go to one of Santa’s helpers, Kerry Newman, who ran the 3.2-kilometre San Silvestre in Garrucha on December 17, coming third in her age group.

After walking the Paseo on the morning of December 18, Kerry ran the 33rd edition of Huercal-Overa’s San Silvestre that same evening, coming first in her age group.

Los Bandidos are a local group that was set up by Kevin Rowe in June 2018, starting with a small number of regulars that has grown to include runners, joggers and walkers.

Some are permanent residents, others are regular visitors or holiday-makers and they meet to cover Mojacar’s five-kilometre Paseo. All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome.

The Bandidos also have a road cycling group and a triathlon group.

For more information, contact Kevin on [email protected] and follow them on their https://www.facebook.com/pg/elbandidorunners Facebook page.