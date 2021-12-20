New Covid drug launched on the NHS that will help vulnerable patients.

The omicron coronavirus variant is sweeping through the UK but a new drug is now available on the NHS from today, December 20. The drug will be available to the most vulnerable patients and it will be given in the form of injections.

According to medics, Sotrovimab has an “important role to play” in battling the coronavirus pandemic. The drug will be able to vulnerable patients including transplant recipients, cancer patients and other high-risk groups of people.

The drug is said to protect people from dying or becoming seriously ill from COVID. The drug though needs to be given once a person has already developed the initial COVID symptoms.

Experts believe the drug will still work against the new omicron variant even though people are experiencing different symptoms from those outlined by the NHS for COVID. The drug has been made by Glaxo Smith Kilne (GSK) and it is said to be 79 per cent effective at reducing the risk of being admitted to hospital for high-risk patients.

The UKHSA Chief Executive Dr Jenny Harries commented: “Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so. It is the best defence we have against this highly transmissible new variant.”

NHS England’s Prof Steven Powis commented on accessing this new treatment. He explained: “These new drugs have an important role to play.

“If you test positive and are at high risk then we will be contacting you, and, if eligible, you will be able to get access to these new treatments.”

