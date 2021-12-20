Make your own Christmas garlands for the best festive look

THE festive season is all about being around those you love, enjoying good food and some time off work. But the perfect Christmas is never complete without a festive backdrop, and making your own garlands is the best way to create a personal and homely feel this year.

Making the best garlands this Christmas is simple and an activity that everyone can join in with. There are also several types you can go for, depending on the look you want.

For a very homemade look that children will love, make popcorn garlands strung with cranberry that look great hung from walls and ceilings.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



To make, you simply need popcorn, cranberries, and some festive looking string.

For a more sophisticated look, however, you could go for dried orange slices, which looking great on a

Or for a traditional Christmas look, why not go for making your own paperchains from thin strips of colourful paper.

Whichever look you go for though, these garlands look great hung from ceilings or draped across mirrors or wall pictures.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.