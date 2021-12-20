Madeleine McCann suspect set to be charged with rape of Irish tour guide

Madeleine McCann suspect set to be charged with the rape of an Irish tour guide in the Algarve.

According to German officials, Madeleine McCann suspect Christian B, 45, is set to be charged with raping an Irish tour rep in 2004 in the Algarve. Hazel Behan was shockingly attacked three years before young Madeleine disappeared.

As reported by Der Spiegel, the investigation into the rape is set to close next year. The Irish tour rep heard about Christian B’s previous convictions and told the authorities about the rape last year. When Miss Behan was raped she was only 20 years old.

Christian B’s lawyer has not commented on the new allegations and German prosecutors have so far not revealed the evidence that connects him to this latest rape. The German national is already in prison serving a sentence for a rape that took place in 2005. An American pensioner was attacked and raped by him.

The Madeleine McCann suspect is known to have burgled holiday flats and hotel rooms in the Algarve. He also carried out odd jobs and lived in the Algarve from 1995 to 2007.

