Israeli citizens banned from travelling to Spain due to omicron

Israeli citizens are banned from travelling to Spain due to omicron, as they have been put on the country’s red list.

On Sunday, December 19, the Israeli government put various European countries on its red list, which means that Israeli citizens are not allowed to travel to them. The objective is to try and prevent the spreading of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

These restrictions on foreign travel already included most African countries, the United Kingdom and Denmark, and they now also include Spain, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.

The United States will probably be added to this list at some point, due to recommendations from the Israeli Minister of Health, despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of people have dual Israeli and American nationality. Other countries that are likely to be put on the red list eventually include Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey.

