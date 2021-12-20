Drakeo the Ruler dies after LA Music festival stabbing

Drakeo the Ruler reportedly dies after LA Music festival stabbing.

Darrell Caldwell, better known as Drakeo the Ruler died in hospital after being reportedly stabbed at an LA music festival. The 28-year-old rapper had been due to perform on Saturday night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival.

On Sunday morning the rapper’s publicist confirmed the shocking death. It is believed that an altercation broke out backstage. Paramedics rushed to the scene of the stabbing at 04:40 GMT on Sunday, December 19. Reportedly the rapper was rushed to hospital but medics were unable to save him and he died due to the injuries sustained in the attack.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the festival promoter Live Nation, there was an “altercation in the roadway backstage.” The music festival was called off early due to the incident and Live Nation commented: “Out of respect for those involved and in co-ordination with local authorities, artists and organisers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early.”

Snoop Dogg took to Twitter to comment on the shocking news of the stabbing. He said he was: “in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds”.

“My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Draeko the Ruler,”

“I’m praying for peace in hip-hop”.

Fellow rapper Saweetie paid tribute too and said: “Man Drakeo was always hella cool and respectful. Prayers up for his family. RIP The Ruler.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.