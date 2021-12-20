Andalucian Government’s coronavirus measures for the festive period. The Junta de Andalucia has put forward a series of recommendations in a new leaflet to help people battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the omicron variant.

The Andalucian Government has recommended that traditional Three Kings parades are not held. The government has also recommended that festive celebrations have a “maximum of two bubbles at a table of 10, and should not exceed 10-15 people.”

The new leaflet will be made public today, Monday, December 20. The government is hoping to control the number of coronavirus infections caused by the omicron variant.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Minister of Health Jesús Aguirre told Canal Sur Televisión: “Family meetings should have a maximum of two bubbles at a table of 10, and should not exceed 10-15 people.”

Aguirre also confirmed that Three Kings parades are not recommended to be held. Where celebrations still take place the three Kings parades should have sufficient measures to ensure that “children do not concentrate” in groups and that the route uses “wide roads.”

The Ministry of Health also called for people to remember to use masks both indoors and outside along with following hand hygiene measures. He also called for social distancing to be practised and asked people to stay at home if they suspect they have the coronavirus.

Commenting on the sixth wave of the virus Aguirre said: “It hurts to ask for caution and responsibility.” He went on to add: “We have to be aware that this is a wave of different characteristics,” before commenting that “in 10-15 days we will know if Omicron is the dominant strain”.

According to the Minister of Health, since the omicron variant may be “more contagious and not as virulent” he is not sure if omicron becoming the dominant strain is “good or bad” news.

