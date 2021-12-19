Viral video shows two terrified American tourists follow GPS straight into Mexican narco territory

A viral video shows how two terrified American tourists follow their car’s GPS straight into Mexican narco territory.

The unexpected encounter between two American tourists and some Mexican narcos in the town of Isidro Cortes Rueda, Tabasco, has gone viral due to the protagonists’ dramatic and panicked reaction.

The names of the “victims” are Logan and Aaron. The whole scene was captured by the frontal camera on the car dashboard. One Twitter user commented that “the video was filmed last year. The narcos are probably from the local cell which belongs to the Jalisco New Generation.

Aaron and Logan were casually driving the car when the GPS led them directly into the lion’s den, to a zone controlled by narcos. When a group of armed men stopped them, the two tourists feared the worst and panic took over as they imagined what could happen.

The driver tries to talk to the narcos, but he can barely get a word out. The other one, with his hand on his heart, says that he is going to “pass out”. Then the driver says he is going to pass out too, all while the armed man repeats “no problem”.

In response to the tourists’ panic, the armed men themselves are the ones to try and calm them down. One of them says that he lived in Las Vegas for four years. Despite this, the young men do not believe that they are going to get away unharmed.

They try to explain how they got there, but they have difficulty getting the message across. Seeing the uncontrollable shaking of the driver, which stops him from taking hold of the wheel, the narco puts his hand on his shoulder to calm him down and even gives him directions on how to get to his destination.

Finally, after several minutes of panic, the tourists get away without a scratch after an encounter they will never forget.

