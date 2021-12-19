Pre-Christmas vaccine ambassador army launched in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is encouraging people to get vaccinated urgently in a bid to beat the omicron variant. In the run-up to Christmas, an army of vaccine ambassadors will be hitting the streets in Liverpool One, Brighton Pier and King’s Cross. Over 22 million pounds in funding has been announced to help areas where not many people have chosen to be vaccinated.

According to the government: “The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has announced it will be giving £22.5 million to councils to encourage people to come forward and get vaccinated. The Community Vaccines Champion scheme will target 60 local authorities with the lowestvaccine uptake.

“It will be used to run events in communities across the country to make sure everyone has access to the most accurate and up-to-date health advice, and fund pop-up vaccination centres in places of worship. This includes in North Lincolnshire where an Imam has run pop-up vaccination clinics and information sessions in his Mosque, and in Great Yarmouth, Community Champions have made doorstep calls in areas where vaccination rates are low.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid commented: “We are in a race between the virus and vaccine and we are doing everything in our power to get jabs in arms as quickly as possible.

“We are calling on people to Get Boosted Now as part of our national mission to reinforce our wall of defence against the rapid spread of Omicron.

“I want to thank the thousands of people who have heroically stepped up to support our vaccine drive. We’re all in this together – please play your part.”

Vaccines Minister, Maggie Throup explained: “It is extremely important everybody gets their COVID-19 vaccine now – whether this be your first, second or booster dose.

“Vaccines are the best way we can protect ourselves and a booster will strengthen your immunity against the new variant which is quickly spreading across the country.

“Thank you to all the selfless people for stepping up to join this crucial national mission.”

